110 The Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage sauna

Beautiful ocean view condo at Seascape II has been remodeled throughout with wood flooring, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, travertine and granite. The one level floorplan features a woodburning fireplace, breakfast nook, washer, dryer in kitchen and a very spacious wrap around deck. The master bedroom opens to the patio and has a walk-in closet, spacious master bath with a separate oval tub and walk-in shower. The complex has a heated pool, two jacuzzi's, men's and women's saunas and a gym. For outdoor enthusiasts there is an extensive bike path, sandy beach, marina and restaurants just a few steps away. Or you can linger on the patio watching the sailboats and sunsets. There are two side by side parking spaces in subterranean garage with overhead storage.