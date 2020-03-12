All apartments in Redondo Beach
110 The Village

110 The Village · No Longer Available
Location

110 The Village, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Beautiful ocean view condo at Seascape II has been remodeled throughout with wood flooring, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, travertine and granite. The one level floorplan features a woodburning fireplace, breakfast nook, washer, dryer in kitchen and a very spacious wrap around deck. The master bedroom opens to the patio and has a walk-in closet, spacious master bath with a separate oval tub and walk-in shower. The complex has a heated pool, two jacuzzi's, men's and women's saunas and a gym. For outdoor enthusiasts there is an extensive bike path, sandy beach, marina and restaurants just a few steps away. Or you can linger on the patio watching the sailboats and sunsets. There are two side by side parking spaces in subterranean garage with overhead storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 The Village have any available units?
110 The Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 110 The Village have?
Some of 110 The Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 The Village currently offering any rent specials?
110 The Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 The Village pet-friendly?
No, 110 The Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 110 The Village offer parking?
Yes, 110 The Village offers parking.
Does 110 The Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 The Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 The Village have a pool?
Yes, 110 The Village has a pool.
Does 110 The Village have accessible units?
No, 110 The Village does not have accessible units.
Does 110 The Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 The Village has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 The Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 The Village does not have units with air conditioning.
