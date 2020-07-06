All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

1040 AVE E CAMERON

1040 Avenue E · No Longer Available
Location

1040 Avenue E, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 AVE E CAMERON have any available units?
1040 AVE E CAMERON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
Is 1040 AVE E CAMERON currently offering any rent specials?
1040 AVE E CAMERON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 AVE E CAMERON pet-friendly?
No, 1040 AVE E CAMERON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1040 AVE E CAMERON offer parking?
Yes, 1040 AVE E CAMERON offers parking.
Does 1040 AVE E CAMERON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 AVE E CAMERON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 AVE E CAMERON have a pool?
No, 1040 AVE E CAMERON does not have a pool.
Does 1040 AVE E CAMERON have accessible units?
No, 1040 AVE E CAMERON does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 AVE E CAMERON have units with dishwashers?
No, 1040 AVE E CAMERON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 AVE E CAMERON have units with air conditioning?
No, 1040 AVE E CAMERON does not have units with air conditioning.

