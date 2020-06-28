All apartments in Redondo Beach
104 Avenue A

104 Avenue a · No Longer Available
Location

104 Avenue a, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
bbq/grill
range
oven
It is the back unit upstairs with big windows towards the water. It feels like you are over the water on a ship. New laminated wood-like floors in the living room and bedroom. Big patio in the middle of the building on the ground floor. There are chairs and table to sit and have coffee while BBQing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Avenue A have any available units?
104 Avenue A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 104 Avenue A have?
Some of 104 Avenue A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
104 Avenue A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Avenue A pet-friendly?
No, 104 Avenue A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 104 Avenue A offer parking?
Yes, 104 Avenue A offers parking.
Does 104 Avenue A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Avenue A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Avenue A have a pool?
No, 104 Avenue A does not have a pool.
Does 104 Avenue A have accessible units?
No, 104 Avenue A does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Avenue A have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Avenue A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Avenue A have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Avenue A does not have units with air conditioning.
