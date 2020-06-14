All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:21 AM

103 Paseo De La Playa

103 Paseo De La Playa · (310) 379-8800
Location

103 Paseo De La Playa, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Total remodel with fantastic ocean view. Very best Riviera location, quiet, yet right across from Miramar Park and Torrance beach. Upper end unit , only one common wall. Quartz counters, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, engineered wood floors, garage + storage with auto opener, laundry room. 91 Walkscore: Seconds to beach and park, 1 block to Riviera restaurants, shopping, farmers market and Trader Joe’s. Greatschools school ratings: 10, 10 and 9. Includes water, trash & gardener. $1000 security, no application fee. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Paseo De La Playa have any available units?
103 Paseo De La Playa has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Paseo De La Playa have?
Some of 103 Paseo De La Playa's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Paseo De La Playa currently offering any rent specials?
103 Paseo De La Playa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Paseo De La Playa pet-friendly?
No, 103 Paseo De La Playa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 103 Paseo De La Playa offer parking?
Yes, 103 Paseo De La Playa does offer parking.
Does 103 Paseo De La Playa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Paseo De La Playa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Paseo De La Playa have a pool?
No, 103 Paseo De La Playa does not have a pool.
Does 103 Paseo De La Playa have accessible units?
Yes, 103 Paseo De La Playa has accessible units.
Does 103 Paseo De La Playa have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Paseo De La Playa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Paseo De La Playa have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Paseo De La Playa does not have units with air conditioning.
