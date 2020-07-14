All apartments in Redlands
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Tesoro

Open Now until 6pm
106 W Pennsylvania Ave · (938) 223-2722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Redlands
North Redlands
Accessible Apartments
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA 92374
North Redlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0404 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 1906 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 1908 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 837 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tesoro.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
car wash area
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available. That's right, you can safely and securely be granted access to a model unit to envision in-person your new life at our property, on your own terms. Want to learn more about how to schedule a Self-Guided Tour or and In-Person Private Tour? Call or email us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 Per Applicant
Deposit: $350 (1-bedroom) OAC $450 (2-bedroom) OAC
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee (Goes towards security deposit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest Control $3.00
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed
Parking Details: 1 Carport assigned to each apartment. Additional carport $25 or garage $100.
Storage Details: Every carport comes with storage units at the end of it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tesoro have any available units?
Tesoro has 11 units available starting at $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Redlands, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redlands Rent Report.
What amenities does Tesoro have?
Some of Tesoro's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tesoro currently offering any rent specials?
Tesoro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tesoro pet-friendly?
Yes, Tesoro is pet friendly.
Does Tesoro offer parking?
Yes, Tesoro offers parking.
Does Tesoro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tesoro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tesoro have a pool?
Yes, Tesoro has a pool.
Does Tesoro have accessible units?
Yes, Tesoro has accessible units.
Does Tesoro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tesoro has units with dishwashers.
