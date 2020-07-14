Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 Per Applicant
Deposit: $350 (1-bedroom) OAC $450 (2-bedroom) OAC
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee (Goes towards security deposit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest Control $3.00
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed
Parking Details: 1 Carport assigned to each apartment. Additional carport $25 or garage $100.
Storage Details: Every carport comes with storage units at the end of it.