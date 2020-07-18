All apartments in Redlands
321 N Lincoln Street

321 Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

321 Lincoln Street, Redlands, CA 92374
North Redlands

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Property is move-in ready August 1st! Single story home offering new interior & exterior paint, new flooring, and new wiring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 N Lincoln Street have any available units?
321 N Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redlands, CA.
How much is rent in Redlands, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redlands Rent Report.
Is 321 N Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 N Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 N Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
No, 321 N Lincoln Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redlands.
Does 321 N Lincoln Street offer parking?
No, 321 N Lincoln Street does not offer parking.
Does 321 N Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 N Lincoln Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 N Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 321 N Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 N Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 321 N Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 N Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 N Lincoln Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 N Lincoln Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 N Lincoln Street does not have units with air conditioning.
