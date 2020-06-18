1474 Elliott Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home located in Redlands!! - Come take a look at this Gorgeous Brand New Three Bedroom Two Bathroom home that offers solar panels and a large backyard. This amazing home offers a large living room with automatic start electric fireplace and beautiful white mantle. The spectacular kitchen offers custom white cabinets, custom backsplash, and crown moulding. Beautiful granite countertops with a large island that can accommodate several stools/chairs. All new stainless steel appliances. This home features carpet throughout. Indoor laundry room with brand new washer and dryer with automatic sensor exhaust fan. The master bedroom offers two walk in closets and several windows that offer mountain views. The master bathroom has a separate tub and shower with two separate sinks and lighting. Very large backyard with new sod and vinyl fence. The garage floor feature epoxy and a thankless water heater that produces an endless supply of hot water. This house is a must see.



To schedule an appointment to view this home please contact Realtor/Leasing Agent Donicia Romero at (951) 536-7419 or email at donicia@lrsrm.com DRE#01948917, for a quicker reply please text.



Rental Requirements:

$42 Screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.

Combined Gross income must be 2 1/2 times the rent.

All applicants must provide copy of 2 most Recent Paystubs.

Security Deposit is based on Credit, 1 year lease.

Good Credit.



We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider and follow all Fair Housing laws.



Apply online at www.lrsrm.com, click available rentals, then click apply.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5671617)