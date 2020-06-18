All apartments in Redlands
1474 Elliott Ct.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

1474 Elliott Ct.

1474 Elliott Ct · (818) 884-5155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1474 Elliott Ct, Redlands, CA 92374
North Redlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1474 Elliott Ct. · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home located in Redlands!! - Come take a look at this Gorgeous Brand New Three Bedroom Two Bathroom home that offers solar panels and a large backyard. This amazing home offers a large living room with automatic start electric fireplace and beautiful white mantle. The spectacular kitchen offers custom white cabinets, custom backsplash, and crown moulding. Beautiful granite countertops with a large island that can accommodate several stools/chairs. All new stainless steel appliances. This home features carpet throughout. Indoor laundry room with brand new washer and dryer with automatic sensor exhaust fan. The master bedroom offers two walk in closets and several windows that offer mountain views. The master bathroom has a separate tub and shower with two separate sinks and lighting. Very large backyard with new sod and vinyl fence. The garage floor feature epoxy and a thankless water heater that produces an endless supply of hot water. This house is a must see.

To schedule an appointment to view this home please contact Realtor/Leasing Agent Donicia Romero at (951) 536-7419 or email at donicia@lrsrm.com DRE#01948917, for a quicker reply please text.

Rental Requirements:
$42 Screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.
Combined Gross income must be 2 1/2 times the rent.
All applicants must provide copy of 2 most Recent Paystubs.
Security Deposit is based on Credit, 1 year lease.
Good Credit.

We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider and follow all Fair Housing laws.

Apply online at www.lrsrm.com, click available rentals, then click apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5671617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1474 Elliott Ct. have any available units?
1474 Elliott Ct. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redlands, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redlands Rent Report.
What amenities does 1474 Elliott Ct. have?
Some of 1474 Elliott Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1474 Elliott Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1474 Elliott Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1474 Elliott Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1474 Elliott Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redlands.
Does 1474 Elliott Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1474 Elliott Ct. does offer parking.
Does 1474 Elliott Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1474 Elliott Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1474 Elliott Ct. have a pool?
No, 1474 Elliott Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1474 Elliott Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1474 Elliott Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1474 Elliott Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1474 Elliott Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
