Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

804 Mission De Oro. Park Point South - Brand New Home! - You are going to love this brand new fresh out of construction unit that is located close to shopping and services. As you enter the larger living room that opens to the kitchen, you are greeted by high ceilings hardscape counters perfect for entertaining. From the lower level, you can access the finished two-car garage and the low maintenance back yard. Upstairs you will find the bedrooms and laundry room. Call today to see this unit. You are going to love living here.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834828)