Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Redding
Find more places like 604 Mission De Oro Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Redding, CA
/
604 Mission De Oro Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
604 Mission De Oro Dr
604 Mission De Oro Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redding
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
604 Mission De Oro Drive, Redding, CA 96003
Tanglewood
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Large 2 car garage. Small private patio area. Laundry room, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout. Stainless steel appliances
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5789048)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 604 Mission De Oro Dr have any available units?
604 Mission De Oro Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redding, CA
.
What amenities does 604 Mission De Oro Dr have?
Some of 604 Mission De Oro Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 604 Mission De Oro Dr currently offering any rent specials?
604 Mission De Oro Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Mission De Oro Dr pet-friendly?
No, 604 Mission De Oro Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redding
.
Does 604 Mission De Oro Dr offer parking?
Yes, 604 Mission De Oro Dr does offer parking.
Does 604 Mission De Oro Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Mission De Oro Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Mission De Oro Dr have a pool?
No, 604 Mission De Oro Dr does not have a pool.
Does 604 Mission De Oro Dr have accessible units?
No, 604 Mission De Oro Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Mission De Oro Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Mission De Oro Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Mission De Oro Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Mission De Oro Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Redding 2 Bedrooms
Redding 3 Bedrooms
Redding Apartments with Balcony
Redding Apartments with Garage
Redding Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Red Bluff, CA
Shasta Lake, CA
Anderson, CA