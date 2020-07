Amenities

3952 Roesner Available 09/01/20 Large Home - Centrally Located - This large home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, approx. 2,000 square feet, separate living & family rooms, granite counter tops, double sinks in both baths, walk-in closet in master, nice big pantry, and a large fenced back yard. Pets considered with an additional deposit and/or pet rent. Home will be available for viewing after August 15th. You can apply at www.HubbubProperties.com.



