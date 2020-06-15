All apartments in Redding
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

3566 Sunset Dr.

3566 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3566 Sunset Drive, Redding, CA 96001
Sunset

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 3/2 single family home. Great neighborhood! - Property Id: 70262

3/2 single family home. Great neighborhood. Park nearby. Front yard and backyard. Hardwood floors. Attached garage. Detailed plaster ceiling. Arched doorways. A lot of natural light.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/70262
Property Id 70262

(RLNE5847509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3566 Sunset Dr. have any available units?
3566 Sunset Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redding, CA.
What amenities does 3566 Sunset Dr. have?
Some of 3566 Sunset Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3566 Sunset Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3566 Sunset Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3566 Sunset Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3566 Sunset Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redding.
Does 3566 Sunset Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3566 Sunset Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3566 Sunset Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3566 Sunset Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3566 Sunset Dr. have a pool?
No, 3566 Sunset Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3566 Sunset Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3566 Sunset Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3566 Sunset Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3566 Sunset Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3566 Sunset Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3566 Sunset Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
