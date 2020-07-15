3135 Colombard Walk

Amenities
Make "The Knolls" your new home!!! - Beautiful Executive home in W. Redding located in "The Knolls".
This property features an array of Luxury fixtures, as well as having desirable amenities such as a community pool and tennis courts. Only available to those who reside within this gorgeous Gated Community.
Additional features include; Family room w/ gas fireplace, and living room w/ vaulted ceilings; formal dining area; Fully equipped kitchen, large open layout, landscape service is included; AND a luxurious garden tub located off the master suite. This home has a 3-car garage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included!
Just minutes away from the community's pool and tennis courts! This exquisite home will not last long!
Apply today!
