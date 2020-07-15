All apartments in Redding
Find more places like 3135 Colombard Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redding, CA
/
3135 Colombard Walk
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

3135 Colombard Walk

3135 Colombard Walk · (530) 223-5239 ext. 3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redding
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3135 Colombard Walk, Redding, CA 96001
Manzanita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3135 Colombard Walk · Avail. now

$2,775

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Make "The Knolls" your new home!!! - Beautiful Executive home in W. Redding located in "The Knolls".

This property features an array of Luxury fixtures, as well as having desirable amenities such as a community pool and tennis courts. Only available to those who reside within this gorgeous Gated Community.

Additional features include; Family room w/ gas fireplace, and living room w/ vaulted ceilings; formal dining area; Fully equipped kitchen, large open layout, landscape service is included; AND a luxurious garden tub located off the master suite. This home has a 3-car garage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included!

Just minutes away from the community's pool and tennis courts! This exquisite home will not last long!

Apply today!

Coldwell Banker C&C Properties Property Management
2070 Churn Creek Rd. Ste B
Redding,CA 96002
DRE01198431

(RLNE4966858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 Colombard Walk have any available units?
3135 Colombard Walk has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3135 Colombard Walk have?
Some of 3135 Colombard Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 Colombard Walk currently offering any rent specials?
3135 Colombard Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 Colombard Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 3135 Colombard Walk is pet friendly.
Does 3135 Colombard Walk offer parking?
Yes, 3135 Colombard Walk offers parking.
Does 3135 Colombard Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3135 Colombard Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 Colombard Walk have a pool?
Yes, 3135 Colombard Walk has a pool.
Does 3135 Colombard Walk have accessible units?
No, 3135 Colombard Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 Colombard Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 3135 Colombard Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3135 Colombard Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 3135 Colombard Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3135 Colombard Walk?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redding 3 BedroomsRedding Apartments with Garages
Redding Apartments with ParkingRedding Dog Friendly Apartments
Redding Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Red Bluff, CAAnderson, CA
Lake California, CA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity