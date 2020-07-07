Rent Calculator
All apartments in Redding
Find more places like 2015 Quartz Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Redding, CA
/
2015 Quartz Way
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2015 Quartz Way
2015 Quartz Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Redding
Pet Friendly Places
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garages
Apartments with Parking
Location
2015 Quartz Way, Redding, CA 96001
Ridgeview
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home - NO PETS ALLOWED
3 bedroom 2 bath with double car garage
Washer/dryer hook up
Living Room
Family Room
Fenced Backyard w covered patio
Gardener is included
One Year Lease
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5021268)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2015 Quartz Way have any available units?
2015 Quartz Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redding, CA
.
What amenities does 2015 Quartz Way have?
Some of 2015 Quartz Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2015 Quartz Way currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Quartz Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Quartz Way pet-friendly?
No, 2015 Quartz Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redding
.
Does 2015 Quartz Way offer parking?
Yes, 2015 Quartz Way offers parking.
Does 2015 Quartz Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Quartz Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Quartz Way have a pool?
No, 2015 Quartz Way does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Quartz Way have accessible units?
No, 2015 Quartz Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Quartz Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2015 Quartz Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 Quartz Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 Quartz Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
