2005 Chestnut
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2005 Chestnut

2005 Chestnut Street · (530) 223-5239 ext. 3100
Location

2005 Chestnut Street, Redding, CA 96001
Greenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2005 Chestnut · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Charming home - Fully Furnished!! - ADORABLE, 2Bed/1Bath Home with historical features, hardwood floors and archways.

Home is completely furnished including linens.

Additional features include; Back patio deck with BBQ and picnic table, large screen television with internet.

Located within the convenience of old downtown Redding near hospitals, dining, shopping and transportation. $1,600/mth.

Apply Today!

Coldwell Banker C&C Properties Property Management
2070 Churn Creek Rd. Ste B Redding CA 96002
DRE #01198431

(RLNE4080833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Chestnut have any available units?
2005 Chestnut has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2005 Chestnut have?
Some of 2005 Chestnut's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Chestnut currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Chestnut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Chestnut pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Chestnut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redding.
Does 2005 Chestnut offer parking?
No, 2005 Chestnut does not offer parking.
Does 2005 Chestnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Chestnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Chestnut have a pool?
No, 2005 Chestnut does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Chestnut have accessible units?
No, 2005 Chestnut does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Chestnut have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Chestnut does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 Chestnut have units with air conditioning?
No, 2005 Chestnut does not have units with air conditioning.
