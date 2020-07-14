All apartments in Redding
1213 Grouse Dr.

1213 Grouse Drive
Location

1213 Grouse Drive, Redding, CA 96003
Boulder Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1213 Grouse Dr. Available 08/21/20 Quail Ridge! - With bright natural light and mountain views, this newly renovated three bedroom, corner lot home in sought after Quail Ridge, near Boulder Creek School, is in a prime location with quick access to The Mt. Shasta Mall, Trader Joe's, Target, Home Depot and all of the shopping and dining opportunities that the Dana Dr. area has to offer. Featured at this property are brand new laminate floors, lots of closet space and natural light, and all of the appliances you need to get started living in your new home. Sliding glass doors off of the kitchen and master bedroom open to a spacious backyard. A credit score of 680 or higher is required for applicants interested in this fantastic home and the owner will consider pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Grouse Dr. have any available units?
1213 Grouse Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redding, CA.
What amenities does 1213 Grouse Dr. have?
Some of 1213 Grouse Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Grouse Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Grouse Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Grouse Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 Grouse Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1213 Grouse Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1213 Grouse Dr. offers parking.
Does 1213 Grouse Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 Grouse Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Grouse Dr. have a pool?
No, 1213 Grouse Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Grouse Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1213 Grouse Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Grouse Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 Grouse Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 Grouse Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1213 Grouse Dr. has units with air conditioning.
