Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1213 Grouse Dr. Available 08/21/20 Quail Ridge! - With bright natural light and mountain views, this newly renovated three bedroom, corner lot home in sought after Quail Ridge, near Boulder Creek School, is in a prime location with quick access to The Mt. Shasta Mall, Trader Joe's, Target, Home Depot and all of the shopping and dining opportunities that the Dana Dr. area has to offer. Featured at this property are brand new laminate floors, lots of closet space and natural light, and all of the appliances you need to get started living in your new home. Sliding glass doors off of the kitchen and master bedroom open to a spacious backyard. A credit score of 680 or higher is required for applicants interested in this fantastic home and the owner will consider pets on a case by case basis.



