88 Via Contento, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 SAMLARC
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
MOVE-IN READY!!! Two bedroom, two bath upper unit condo with no one living below. Located in Tijeras Creek Villas in Rancho Santa Margarita. Upgraded laminate flooring, new granite counter top, upgraded bathroom,two patios one car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
