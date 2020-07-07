All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 88 Via Contento.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
88 Via Contento
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

88 Via Contento

88 Via Contento · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

88 Via Contento, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE-IN READY!!! Two bedroom, two bath upper unit condo with no one living below. Located in Tijeras Creek Villas in Rancho Santa Margarita. Upgraded laminate flooring, new granite counter top, upgraded bathroom,two patios one car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Via Contento have any available units?
88 Via Contento doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 Via Contento have?
Some of 88 Via Contento's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Via Contento currently offering any rent specials?
88 Via Contento is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Via Contento pet-friendly?
No, 88 Via Contento is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 88 Via Contento offer parking?
Yes, 88 Via Contento offers parking.
Does 88 Via Contento have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Via Contento does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Via Contento have a pool?
No, 88 Via Contento does not have a pool.
Does 88 Via Contento have accessible units?
No, 88 Via Contento does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Via Contento have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Via Contento does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego