88 Via Contento

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated

MOVE-IN READY!!! Two bedroom, two bath upper unit condo with no one living below. Located in Tijeras Creek Villas in Rancho Santa Margarita. Upgraded laminate flooring, new granite counter top, upgraded bathroom,two patios one car garage.