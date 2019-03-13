Rent Calculator
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM
87 Alondra
No Longer Available
Location
87 Alondra, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Former Model With View, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage With Driveway, Refrigerator And Washer/Dryer Included. Pet's Ok. Available Mid August.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
500
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 87 Alondra have any available units?
87 Alondra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report
.
What amenities does 87 Alondra have?
Some of 87 Alondra's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 87 Alondra currently offering any rent specials?
87 Alondra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Alondra pet-friendly?
Yes, 87 Alondra is pet friendly.
Does 87 Alondra offer parking?
Yes, 87 Alondra offers parking.
Does 87 Alondra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 87 Alondra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Alondra have a pool?
No, 87 Alondra does not have a pool.
Does 87 Alondra have accessible units?
No, 87 Alondra does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Alondra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 Alondra has units with dishwashers.
