Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:06 AM

84 Via Prado

84 via Prado · No Longer Available
Location

84 via Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully remodeled and Delightful, 2 bd /1 bath condo in RSM. first floor with NO steps. Only minutes from the beautiful Lake, shopping, restaurants and Luxury Cinema. Indoor Laundry with beautiful barn door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Via Prado have any available units?
84 Via Prado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
Is 84 Via Prado currently offering any rent specials?
84 Via Prado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Via Prado pet-friendly?
No, 84 Via Prado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 84 Via Prado offer parking?
No, 84 Via Prado does not offer parking.
Does 84 Via Prado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Via Prado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Via Prado have a pool?
No, 84 Via Prado does not have a pool.
Does 84 Via Prado have accessible units?
No, 84 Via Prado does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Via Prado have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Via Prado does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Via Prado have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Via Prado does not have units with air conditioning.
