84 via Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 SAMLARC
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully remodeled and Delightful, 2 bd /1 bath condo in RSM. first floor with NO steps. Only minutes from the beautiful Lake, shopping, restaurants and Luxury Cinema. Indoor Laundry with beautiful barn door.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 84 Via Prado have any available units?
84 Via Prado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.