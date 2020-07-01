81 Via Cresta

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful condo located in Rancho Santa Margarita - Gorgeous condo ideally located just minutes from Cielo Vista Elementary School, Rancho Santa Margarita Intermediate School, Santa Margarita High School, Plaza Antonio, Santa Margarita Town Center, Rancho Santa Margarita Library, dining and close to the freeway.



Sophisticated Features:

* Downstairs unit with patio

* Central AC

* Beautiful granite counter tops

* Microwave

* Newer carpet

* Tile and vinyl flooring

* Fresh paint

* Community pool & spa

* Pets considered with a $500 pet deposit and renters insurance



Dont miss out on this beautifully upgraded home in Rancho Santa Margarita! Call Leonel 714-600-9432 today.



Cross St.: N/Coto De Caza Dr. & W/Antonio Pkwy.



