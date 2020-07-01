All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 81 Via Cresta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
81 Via Cresta
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

81 Via Cresta

81 Via Cresta · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

81 Via Cresta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful condo located in Rancho Santa Margarita - Gorgeous condo ideally located just minutes from Cielo Vista Elementary School, Rancho Santa Margarita Intermediate School, Santa Margarita High School, Plaza Antonio, Santa Margarita Town Center, Rancho Santa Margarita Library, dining and close to the freeway.

Sophisticated Features:
* Downstairs unit with patio
* Central AC
* Beautiful granite counter tops
* Microwave
* Newer carpet
* Tile and vinyl flooring
* Fresh paint
* Community pool & spa
* Pets considered with a $500 pet deposit and renters insurance

Dont miss out on this beautifully upgraded home in Rancho Santa Margarita! Call Leonel 714-600-9432 today.

Cross St.: N/Coto De Caza Dr. & W/Antonio Pkwy.

(RLNE4645819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Via Cresta have any available units?
81 Via Cresta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 81 Via Cresta have?
Some of 81 Via Cresta's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Via Cresta currently offering any rent specials?
81 Via Cresta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Via Cresta pet-friendly?
Yes, 81 Via Cresta is pet friendly.
Does 81 Via Cresta offer parking?
No, 81 Via Cresta does not offer parking.
Does 81 Via Cresta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Via Cresta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Via Cresta have a pool?
Yes, 81 Via Cresta has a pool.
Does 81 Via Cresta have accessible units?
No, 81 Via Cresta does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Via Cresta have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 Via Cresta does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego