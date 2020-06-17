All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
7 Dover

Location

7 Dover, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Welcome home to the beautiful neighborhood of Westcliff in the 24-hour guard gated community of Dove Canyon! This amazing home boasts four bedrooms, four and half baths, plus a bonus room and over 3600 square feet. Upon entering, you will be greeted with soaring ceilings, custom wainscot, an oversized fireplace with a custom mantle, marble floorings, plantation shutters, and upgrades galore. The marble flooring has just been recently diamond polished. The oversized family room opens to the recently renovated kitchen which includes a new built-in bench with storage drawers, a custom nine foot island topped with a large neutral granite slab, neutral gray subway tile backsplash, and updated white, refaced cabinets with new hardware and Viking appliances. The main floor bedroom has hardwood flooring with an attached bathroom completely remodeled a couple months ago. All bedrooms have en-suite remodeled bathrooms: marble, upgraded subway tile, quartz, and all chrome Kohler fixtures. The large master suite has wood flooring, a custom built-ins dresser/armoire, a large walk-in closet, and a hotel-like master bath. The upstairs bonus room is beyond spacious and can be easily converted into a fifth bedroom or office if needed. The lush tropical backyard has an oversized spa with new motor and waterfall. Whole house fan, invisible screens, new paint throughout the interior and exterior. Perfect for entertaining. Come take a peek at this turnkey beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Dover have any available units?
7 Dover doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Dover have?
Some of 7 Dover's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Dover currently offering any rent specials?
7 Dover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Dover pet-friendly?
No, 7 Dover is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 7 Dover offer parking?
No, 7 Dover does not offer parking.
Does 7 Dover have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Dover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Dover have a pool?
No, 7 Dover does not have a pool.
Does 7 Dover have accessible units?
No, 7 Dover does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Dover have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Dover does not have units with dishwashers.
