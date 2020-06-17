Amenities

Welcome home to the beautiful neighborhood of Westcliff in the 24-hour guard gated community of Dove Canyon! This amazing home boasts four bedrooms, four and half baths, plus a bonus room and over 3600 square feet. Upon entering, you will be greeted with soaring ceilings, custom wainscot, an oversized fireplace with a custom mantle, marble floorings, plantation shutters, and upgrades galore. The marble flooring has just been recently diamond polished. The oversized family room opens to the recently renovated kitchen which includes a new built-in bench with storage drawers, a custom nine foot island topped with a large neutral granite slab, neutral gray subway tile backsplash, and updated white, refaced cabinets with new hardware and Viking appliances. The main floor bedroom has hardwood flooring with an attached bathroom completely remodeled a couple months ago. All bedrooms have en-suite remodeled bathrooms: marble, upgraded subway tile, quartz, and all chrome Kohler fixtures. The large master suite has wood flooring, a custom built-ins dresser/armoire, a large walk-in closet, and a hotel-like master bath. The upstairs bonus room is beyond spacious and can be easily converted into a fifth bedroom or office if needed. The lush tropical backyard has an oversized spa with new motor and waterfall. Whole house fan, invisible screens, new paint throughout the interior and exterior. Perfect for entertaining. Come take a peek at this turnkey beauty!