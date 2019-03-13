All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 61 Pasto Rico.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
61 Pasto Rico
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:36 AM

61 Pasto Rico

61 Pasto Rico · (949) 306-4879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

61 Pasto Rico, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A courtyard entrance leads to a beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1033 Sq. Ft., carriage unit home. Enter from the front door or the attached single car garage and ascend the curved staircase into the spacious living room complete with a gas fireplace and ceiling fan. This leads to a large balcony overlooking the community pool, spa, and recreation area. The open floor plan is bright and airy with cathedral ceilings, many windows, and upgraded baseboards. The upgraded kitchen boasts gorgeous granite counter tops with custom tile backsplash and all stainless-steel appliances - including refrigerator! Next to the kitchen is a separate dining area is surrounded by windows. The master suite contains an in-suite upgraded bathroom, a granite double sink, walk in closet, ceiling fan, and an additional private balcony. This is a bautiful, well maintained, condo in the Serabrisa community. A great location looking for the right person to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Pasto Rico have any available units?
61 Pasto Rico has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 Pasto Rico have?
Some of 61 Pasto Rico's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Pasto Rico currently offering any rent specials?
61 Pasto Rico isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Pasto Rico pet-friendly?
No, 61 Pasto Rico is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 61 Pasto Rico offer parking?
Yes, 61 Pasto Rico does offer parking.
Does 61 Pasto Rico have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Pasto Rico does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Pasto Rico have a pool?
Yes, 61 Pasto Rico has a pool.
Does 61 Pasto Rico have accessible units?
No, 61 Pasto Rico does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Pasto Rico have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Pasto Rico does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 61 Pasto Rico?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity