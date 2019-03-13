61 Pasto Rico

Amenities

A courtyard entrance leads to a beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1033 Sq. Ft., carriage unit home. Enter from the front door or the attached single car garage and ascend the curved staircase into the spacious living room complete with a gas fireplace and ceiling fan. This leads to a large balcony overlooking the community pool, spa, and recreation area. The open floor plan is bright and airy with cathedral ceilings, many windows, and upgraded baseboards. The upgraded kitchen boasts gorgeous granite counter tops with custom tile backsplash and all stainless-steel appliances - including refrigerator! Next to the kitchen is a separate dining area is surrounded by windows. The master suite contains an in-suite upgraded bathroom, a granite double sink, walk in closet, ceiling fan, and an additional private balcony. This is a bautiful, well maintained, condo in the Serabrisa community. A great location looking for the right person to call home.