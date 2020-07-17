52 El Corazon

Amenities

Welcome home to the desirable community of Los Paseos. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom home is ready for you to move in. The elegant Dutch front door entry leads you into the formal dining room with sliding glass doors opening to the wrap around yard bringing outdoor living inside for your enjoyment. Living room features a fireplace w/custom crafted mantel, display niches and built-in cabinets along with plenty of windows for natural lighting. The open kitchen features a large pantry, beautiful wood cabinets & white-on-white appliances. Some additional features include recessed lighting, raised panel doors, direct access to the garage from the kitchen and tile flooring throughout the downstairs. Master bedroom suite has been remodeled with a custom designed tile walk-in shower, frameless shower doors, decorative lighting, dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Laundry conveniently located in the upstairs hallway. The community features a private pool, spa and park. SAMLARC association membership also includes a multitude of parks with tennis, pools, spa, sport courts, beach club, skate park and a dog park. Close to hiking and biking trails. Private location, yet centrally located, close to shopping and 241 Toll Road. Additional community features include California Distinguished Schools, Bell Tower Regional Community Center, O Neill Regional Park, General Thomas Riley Wilderness Park, Tijeras Creek Public Golf Course & Clubhouse & more! Contact agent at 949-636-3659