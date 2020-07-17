All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:30 PM

52 El Corazon

52 El Corazon · (949) 636-3659
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

52 El Corazon, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome home to the desirable community of Los Paseos. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom home is ready for you to move in. The elegant Dutch front door entry leads you into the formal dining room with sliding glass doors opening to the wrap around yard bringing outdoor living inside for your enjoyment. Living room features a fireplace w/custom crafted mantel, display niches and built-in cabinets along with plenty of windows for natural lighting. The open kitchen features a large pantry, beautiful wood cabinets & white-on-white appliances. Some additional features include recessed lighting, raised panel doors, direct access to the garage from the kitchen and tile flooring throughout the downstairs. Master bedroom suite has been remodeled with a custom designed tile walk-in shower, frameless shower doors, decorative lighting, dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Laundry conveniently located in the upstairs hallway. The community features a private pool, spa and park. SAMLARC association membership also includes a multitude of parks with tennis, pools, spa, sport courts, beach club, skate park and a dog park. Close to hiking and biking trails. Private location, yet centrally located, close to shopping and 241 Toll Road. Additional community features include California Distinguished Schools, Bell Tower Regional Community Center, O Neill Regional Park, General Thomas Riley Wilderness Park, Tijeras Creek Public Golf Course & Clubhouse & more! Contact agent at 949-636-3659

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 El Corazon have any available units?
52 El Corazon has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 El Corazon have?
Some of 52 El Corazon's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 El Corazon currently offering any rent specials?
52 El Corazon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 El Corazon pet-friendly?
Yes, 52 El Corazon is pet friendly.
Does 52 El Corazon offer parking?
Yes, 52 El Corazon offers parking.
Does 52 El Corazon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 El Corazon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 El Corazon have a pool?
Yes, 52 El Corazon has a pool.
Does 52 El Corazon have accessible units?
No, 52 El Corazon does not have accessible units.
Does 52 El Corazon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 El Corazon has units with dishwashers.
