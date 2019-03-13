All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 44 Carnation.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
44 Carnation
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:27 AM

44 Carnation

44 Carnation · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

44 Carnation, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Private corner lot, 3 bedroom clean and quiet home with brand new paint throughout. Downstairs has brand new laminate wood flooring. Family room features high ceilings, garage includes washer and dryer. beautiful kitchen has been freshly remodeled! Never before used stainless steel appliances including fridge , new lighting, custom cabinets and gorgeous quartz countertops. Dining room includes large sliding glass door that opens to the private hardscaped low maintenance large back patio. Close to grocery shopping and good schools. Managed by West Point Property Management!

Owner pays for Gardner and HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Carnation have any available units?
44 Carnation doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 Carnation have?
Some of 44 Carnation's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Carnation currently offering any rent specials?
44 Carnation is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Carnation pet-friendly?
No, 44 Carnation is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 44 Carnation offer parking?
Yes, 44 Carnation offers parking.
Does 44 Carnation have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Carnation offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Carnation have a pool?
No, 44 Carnation does not have a pool.
Does 44 Carnation have accessible units?
No, 44 Carnation does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Carnation have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Carnation does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego