38 Via Felicia

This highly sought after 4 Bedroom Montecito enjoys spectacular VIEWS of the Saddleback Mountains. The moment you walk through the front door, you will instantly feel at home with all the natural lighting pouring in from the new double paned windows. The home has been recently remodel. UPGRADES include: PAID for Solar system, Luxury Vinyl floors, New dual paned windows, Plantation shutters, custom roller shades, recessed lighting, kitchen with granite counters and all new stainless appliances, low maintenance turf, new HVAC system, new carpet, garage storage and home will be painted prior to new tenants moving in. Too many things to list. Conveniently located within walking distance to some of the best amenities Rancho has to offer, such as Lake front Dining & Shopping, hiking and biking in O'Neill Regional Park, Santa Margarita Beach Club, Lake, Tennis, mountain views and the GREAT SCHOOLS featuring OC's teacher of the year Mrs. Kelly. Hurry this one wont last!