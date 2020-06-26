All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:23 AM

38 Via Felicia

38 via Felicia · No Longer Available
Location

38 via Felicia, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
This highly sought after 4 Bedroom Montecito enjoys spectacular VIEWS of the Saddleback Mountains. The moment you walk through the front door, you will instantly feel at home with all the natural lighting pouring in from the new double paned windows. The home has been recently remodel. UPGRADES include: PAID for Solar system, Luxury Vinyl floors, New dual paned windows, Plantation shutters, custom roller shades, recessed lighting, kitchen with granite counters and all new stainless appliances, low maintenance turf, new HVAC system, new carpet, garage storage and home will be painted prior to new tenants moving in. Too many things to list. Conveniently located within walking distance to some of the best amenities Rancho has to offer, such as Lake front Dining & Shopping, hiking and biking in O'Neill Regional Park, Santa Margarita Beach Club, Lake, Tennis, mountain views and the GREAT SCHOOLS featuring OC's teacher of the year Mrs. Kelly. Hurry this one wont last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Via Felicia have any available units?
38 Via Felicia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Via Felicia have?
Some of 38 Via Felicia's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Via Felicia currently offering any rent specials?
38 Via Felicia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Via Felicia pet-friendly?
No, 38 Via Felicia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 38 Via Felicia offer parking?
Yes, 38 Via Felicia offers parking.
Does 38 Via Felicia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Via Felicia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Via Felicia have a pool?
No, 38 Via Felicia does not have a pool.
Does 38 Via Felicia have accessible units?
No, 38 Via Felicia does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Via Felicia have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Via Felicia does not have units with dishwashers.
