Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

29 Alondra

29 Alondra · No Longer Available
Location

29 Alondra, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Outstanding Condition & Highly Sought After Dual Master Suite Model with Light, Bright & Easy Flow Layout. This 2 Story, 2 Car Garage Townhome Style Has a Desirable Low Maintenance Back Yard with Artificial Turf and Great Open Feeling. Conveniently Located in the Tijeras Creek Golf Community of Sierra Verde. Enjoy the Walking Distance to Excellent Schools, Golf Course and O’Neal Park. Driving into the Community on Beautiful Tree Lined Arroyo Vista Street it’s a Real Treat. Additional Features and Benefits Include Quality Upgrades Throughout, Remodeled Kitchen, Light and Bright Living Room with Soaring Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Laminate Flooring, Window Coverings and West Facing Master Bedroom 1. This Property Has Such an Easy and Open Layout that Every Area Feels Connected, Abundance of Natural light. Additionally, This Property it’s a Short Walking Distance to the Beautiful Community Pool and Spa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Alondra have any available units?
29 Alondra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Alondra have?
Some of 29 Alondra's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Alondra currently offering any rent specials?
29 Alondra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Alondra pet-friendly?
No, 29 Alondra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 29 Alondra offer parking?
Yes, 29 Alondra offers parking.
Does 29 Alondra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Alondra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Alondra have a pool?
Yes, 29 Alondra has a pool.
Does 29 Alondra have accessible units?
No, 29 Alondra does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Alondra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Alondra has units with dishwashers.

