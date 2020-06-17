29 Alondra

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Outstanding Condition & Highly Sought After Dual Master Suite Model with Light, Bright & Easy Flow Layout. This 2 Story, 2 Car Garage Townhome Style Has a Desirable Low Maintenance Back Yard with Artificial Turf and Great Open Feeling. Conveniently Located in the Tijeras Creek Golf Community of Sierra Verde. Enjoy the Walking Distance to Excellent Schools, Golf Course and O’Neal Park. Driving into the Community on Beautiful Tree Lined Arroyo Vista Street it’s a Real Treat. Additional Features and Benefits Include Quality Upgrades Throughout, Remodeled Kitchen, Light and Bright Living Room with Soaring Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Laminate Flooring, Window Coverings and West Facing Master Bedroom 1. This Property Has Such an Easy and Open Layout that Every Area Feels Connected, Abundance of Natural light. Additionally, This Property it’s a Short Walking Distance to the Beautiful Community Pool and Spa