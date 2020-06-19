All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 25 Roble.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
25 Roble
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

25 Roble

25 Roble · (949) 514-3216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

25 Roble, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25 Roble · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 939 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
2 bed / 2 bath unit in RSM available June 1st!! - Just listed, and this will go quick!! Lower level condo available now in highly desirable Mission Courts neighborhood in central Rancho Santa Margarita near the Lake! This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit includes an updated kitchen with newer granite countertops, cabinets, stove and refrigerator. Beautiful wood floors; updated bathrooms with granite counters. Stackable washer and dryer; move right in! Vinyl fencing surrounds your large private patio. Enjoy your summer days and nights at the association pool/spa and even a tot lot for the kids! Rancho Santa Margarita (SAMLARC) has great amenities for families such as RSM Beach Club, parks, tennis courts and multiple public pools.

(RLNE5746725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Roble have any available units?
25 Roble has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Roble have?
Some of 25 Roble's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Roble currently offering any rent specials?
25 Roble isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Roble pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Roble is pet friendly.
Does 25 Roble offer parking?
Yes, 25 Roble does offer parking.
Does 25 Roble have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Roble offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Roble have a pool?
Yes, 25 Roble has a pool.
Does 25 Roble have accessible units?
No, 25 Roble does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Roble have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Roble has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 25 Roble?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity