Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool hot tub tennis court

2 bed / 2 bath unit in RSM available June 1st!! - Just listed, and this will go quick!! Lower level condo available now in highly desirable Mission Courts neighborhood in central Rancho Santa Margarita near the Lake! This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit includes an updated kitchen with newer granite countertops, cabinets, stove and refrigerator. Beautiful wood floors; updated bathrooms with granite counters. Stackable washer and dryer; move right in! Vinyl fencing surrounds your large private patio. Enjoy your summer days and nights at the association pool/spa and even a tot lot for the kids! Rancho Santa Margarita (SAMLARC) has great amenities for families such as RSM Beach Club, parks, tennis courts and multiple public pools.



