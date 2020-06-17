Rent Calculator
Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:00 AM
1 of 9
22 Carnation
No Longer Available
Location
22 Carnation, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo with 2 car attached garage Enclosed, private patio. Close to association pool ! Also close to park and school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22 Carnation have any available units?
22 Carnation doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report
.
What amenities does 22 Carnation have?
Some of 22 Carnation's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 22 Carnation currently offering any rent specials?
22 Carnation is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Carnation pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Carnation is pet friendly.
Does 22 Carnation offer parking?
Yes, 22 Carnation offers parking.
Does 22 Carnation have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Carnation does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Carnation have a pool?
Yes, 22 Carnation has a pool.
Does 22 Carnation have accessible units?
No, 22 Carnation does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Carnation have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Carnation has units with dishwashers.
