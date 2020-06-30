19 Via Montanero, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 SAMLARC
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
hot tub
Beautiful single level detached home located very close to the RSM lake. Also close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Single level home has a family room, living room, indoor laundry, above ground spa. Ready to move In!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
