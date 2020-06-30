All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 19 Via Montanero.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
19 Via Montanero
Last updated April 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

19 Via Montanero

19 Via Montanero · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

19 Via Montanero, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
hot tub
Beautiful single level detached home located very close to the RSM lake. Also close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Single level home has a family room, living room, indoor laundry, above ground spa. Ready to move In!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Via Montanero have any available units?
19 Via Montanero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
Is 19 Via Montanero currently offering any rent specials?
19 Via Montanero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Via Montanero pet-friendly?
No, 19 Via Montanero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 19 Via Montanero offer parking?
No, 19 Via Montanero does not offer parking.
Does 19 Via Montanero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Via Montanero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Via Montanero have a pool?
No, 19 Via Montanero does not have a pool.
Does 19 Via Montanero have accessible units?
No, 19 Via Montanero does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Via Montanero have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Via Montanero does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Via Montanero have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Via Montanero does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego