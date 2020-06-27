All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:45 PM

19 Via Ermitas

19 via Ermitas · No Longer Available
Location

19 via Ermitas, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Peaceful & Private, Tijeras Creek Villas Community, Upper 1 Bedroom,1 Bath, 1 Car Detached Garage And One Parking Permit, Fireplace, Balcony, Community Pool & Spa, Refrigerator And Washer/Dryer Included, Pets Ok, Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Via Ermitas have any available units?
19 Via Ermitas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Via Ermitas have?
Some of 19 Via Ermitas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Via Ermitas currently offering any rent specials?
19 Via Ermitas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Via Ermitas pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Via Ermitas is pet friendly.
Does 19 Via Ermitas offer parking?
Yes, 19 Via Ermitas offers parking.
Does 19 Via Ermitas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Via Ermitas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Via Ermitas have a pool?
Yes, 19 Via Ermitas has a pool.
Does 19 Via Ermitas have accessible units?
No, 19 Via Ermitas does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Via Ermitas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Via Ermitas has units with dishwashers.
