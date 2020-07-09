All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18 Via Berrendo

18 Via Berrendo · No Longer Available
Location

18 Via Berrendo, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
RSM Pool Home - Property Id: 43928

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/43928
Property Id 43928

(RLNE4704836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Via Berrendo have any available units?
18 Via Berrendo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Via Berrendo have?
Some of 18 Via Berrendo's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Via Berrendo currently offering any rent specials?
18 Via Berrendo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Via Berrendo pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Via Berrendo is pet friendly.
Does 18 Via Berrendo offer parking?
No, 18 Via Berrendo does not offer parking.
Does 18 Via Berrendo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Via Berrendo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Via Berrendo have a pool?
Yes, 18 Via Berrendo has a pool.
Does 18 Via Berrendo have accessible units?
No, 18 Via Berrendo does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Via Berrendo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Via Berrendo has units with dishwashers.

