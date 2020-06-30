Rent Calculator
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
134 Flor De Sol
Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
134 Flor De Sol
134 Flor De Sol
·
No Longer Available
Location
134 Flor De Sol, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great community walking distance to rsm lake, grocery store and elementary schools.
included fridge, washer and dryer, dishwasher, microwave, tv wall mount, carport, parking pass & Rsm lake access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 134 Flor De Sol have any available units?
134 Flor De Sol doesn't have any available units at this time.
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report
.
What amenities does 134 Flor De Sol have?
Some of 134 Flor De Sol's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 134 Flor De Sol currently offering any rent specials?
134 Flor De Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Flor De Sol pet-friendly?
No, 134 Flor De Sol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita
.
Does 134 Flor De Sol offer parking?
Yes, 134 Flor De Sol offers parking.
Does 134 Flor De Sol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Flor De Sol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Flor De Sol have a pool?
No, 134 Flor De Sol does not have a pool.
Does 134 Flor De Sol have accessible units?
No, 134 Flor De Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Flor De Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Flor De Sol has units with dishwashers.
