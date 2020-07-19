All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

13 Via Honrado

13 via Honrado · No Longer Available
Location

13 via Honrado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
This immaculate property features 2 master bedrooms both with full baths and two closets. Light and bright upper end unit. with a beautifully remodeled kitchen including new cabinets, stone counter top, new appliances, and spacious eating area. Both baths have been upgraded with new vanities. Cozy fireplace in living room and hardwood floors throughout. Stacked washer/dryer in second bath. Front balcony and detached one car garage. Walk to RSM Lake, and beach club and enjoy resort style amenities, restaurants, shops, schools and close to 241 freeway. This lovely community has a pool, spa and playground. Enjoy resort style amenities everyday!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Via Honrado have any available units?
13 Via Honrado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Via Honrado have?
Some of 13 Via Honrado's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Via Honrado currently offering any rent specials?
13 Via Honrado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Via Honrado pet-friendly?
No, 13 Via Honrado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 13 Via Honrado offer parking?
Yes, 13 Via Honrado offers parking.
Does 13 Via Honrado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Via Honrado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Via Honrado have a pool?
Yes, 13 Via Honrado has a pool.
Does 13 Via Honrado have accessible units?
No, 13 Via Honrado does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Via Honrado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Via Honrado has units with dishwashers.
