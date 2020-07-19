13 Via Honrado

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

This immaculate property features 2 master bedrooms both with full baths and two closets. Light and bright upper end unit. with a beautifully remodeled kitchen including new cabinets, stone counter top, new appliances, and spacious eating area. Both baths have been upgraded with new vanities. Cozy fireplace in living room and hardwood floors throughout. Stacked washer/dryer in second bath. Front balcony and detached one car garage. Walk to RSM Lake, and beach club and enjoy resort style amenities, restaurants, shops, schools and close to 241 freeway. This lovely community has a pool, spa and playground. Enjoy resort style amenities everyday!!