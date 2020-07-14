Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool pet friendly bbq/grill hot tub online portal smoke-free community

Bel Mondo Condos in Whispering Palms are an oasis of charm and beauty nestled in the picturesque, tranquil, rolling hills of Rancho Santa Fe. This resort style community has lush, well maintained landscaping and Mediterranean architecture with elegant mission tile roofs. Bel Mondo is just a few miles from the Del Mar Beaches, Horse Race Track and polo fields. Medical facilities, restaurants, shopping, theaters, and top rated schools are close by. You can also enjoy golf and tennis at the neighboring Morgan Run Resort. Bel Mondo Condos in Whispering Palms, Rancho Santa Fe, have something for all ages.



Bel Mondo Condos are two bedroom, two bath cottage like condos with an attached garage, enchanting courtyards, inviting rear patios downstairs and large, private decks, and engaging back balconies for upstairs condos. All homes contain French doors, 10' high ceilings throughout to lend a spacious openness, a full size washer and dryer, a hand crafted custom hearth fireplace, central heat and air conditioning, pleasing dimensions, and windows above bay windows to allow an abundance of natural light to brighten your every day. Bel Mondo's exceptional features, scenic beauty and its musical sounds of nature make it a special place of excellence to call home.



Alongside Bel Mondo is the Morgan Run Resort and Club with its spectacular 27 hole golf course, acclaimed tennis programs, spa and state of the art sports fitness center, boutiques, fine dining and hotel room accommodations for your visiting family and friends. Put it all together and Bel Mondo Condominiums are Rancho Santa Fe's extraordinary opportunity for fine living!