Bel Mondo Condos

5525 Cancha de Golf · (858) 683-6922
Location

5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92091

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit G-38 · Avail. now

$3,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bel Mondo Condos.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
hot tub
online portal
smoke-free community
Bel Mondo Condos in Whispering Palms are an oasis of charm and beauty nestled in the picturesque, tranquil, rolling hills of Rancho Santa Fe. This resort style community has lush, well maintained landscaping and Mediterranean architecture with elegant mission tile roofs. Bel Mondo is just a few miles from the Del Mar Beaches, Horse Race Track and polo fields. Medical facilities, restaurants, shopping, theaters, and top rated schools are close by. You can also enjoy golf and tennis at the neighboring Morgan Run Resort. Bel Mondo Condos in Whispering Palms, Rancho Santa Fe, have something for all ages.\n\nBel Mondo Condos are two bedroom, two bath cottage like condos with an attached garage, enchanting courtyards, inviting rear patios downstairs and large, private decks, and engaging back balconies for upstairs condos. All homes contain French doors, 10' high ceilings throughout to lend a spacious openness, a full size washer and dryer, a hand crafted custom hearth fireplace, central heat and air conditioning, pleasing dimensions, and windows above bay windows to allow an abundance of natural light to brighten your every day. Bel Mondo's exceptional features, scenic beauty and its musical sounds of nature make it a special place of excellence to call home.\n\nAlongside Bel Mondo is the Morgan Run Resort and Club with its spectacular 27 hole golf course, acclaimed tennis programs, spa and state of the art sports fitness center, boutiques, fine dining and hotel room accommodations for your visiting family and friends. Put it all together and Bel Mondo Condominiums are Rancho Santa Fe's extraordinary opportunity for fine living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: 1 car garage, 1 reserved space and guest parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bel Mondo Condos have any available units?
Bel Mondo Condos has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Bel Mondo Condos have?
Some of Bel Mondo Condos's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bel Mondo Condos currently offering any rent specials?
Bel Mondo Condos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bel Mondo Condos pet-friendly?
Yes, Bel Mondo Condos is pet friendly.
Does Bel Mondo Condos offer parking?
Yes, Bel Mondo Condos offers parking.
Does Bel Mondo Condos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bel Mondo Condos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bel Mondo Condos have a pool?
Yes, Bel Mondo Condos has a pool.
Does Bel Mondo Condos have accessible units?
Yes, Bel Mondo Condos has accessible units.
Does Bel Mondo Condos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bel Mondo Condos has units with dishwashers.
Does Bel Mondo Condos have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bel Mondo Condos has units with air conditioning.
