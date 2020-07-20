All apartments in Rancho Santa Fe
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:52 PM

17441 La Brisa

17441 La Brisa · No Longer Available
Location

17441 La Brisa, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 11 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17441 La Brisa have any available units?
17441 La Brisa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Fe, CA.
What amenities does 17441 La Brisa have?
Some of 17441 La Brisa's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17441 La Brisa currently offering any rent specials?
17441 La Brisa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17441 La Brisa pet-friendly?
No, 17441 La Brisa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Fe.
Does 17441 La Brisa offer parking?
No, 17441 La Brisa does not offer parking.
Does 17441 La Brisa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17441 La Brisa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17441 La Brisa have a pool?
No, 17441 La Brisa does not have a pool.
Does 17441 La Brisa have accessible units?
No, 17441 La Brisa does not have accessible units.
Does 17441 La Brisa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17441 La Brisa has units with dishwashers.
Does 17441 La Brisa have units with air conditioning?
No, 17441 La Brisa does not have units with air conditioning.
