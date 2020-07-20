All apartments in Rancho Santa Fe
Find more places like 17204 La Brisa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
/
17204 La Brisa
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

17204 La Brisa

17204 La Brisa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Fe
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17204 La Brisa, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17204 La Brisa have any available units?
17204 La Brisa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Fe, CA.
Is 17204 La Brisa currently offering any rent specials?
17204 La Brisa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17204 La Brisa pet-friendly?
No, 17204 La Brisa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Fe.
Does 17204 La Brisa offer parking?
Yes, 17204 La Brisa offers parking.
Does 17204 La Brisa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17204 La Brisa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17204 La Brisa have a pool?
No, 17204 La Brisa does not have a pool.
Does 17204 La Brisa have accessible units?
No, 17204 La Brisa does not have accessible units.
Does 17204 La Brisa have units with dishwashers?
No, 17204 La Brisa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17204 La Brisa have units with air conditioning?
No, 17204 La Brisa does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palma de la Reina
5533 Cancha de Golf
Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92091

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Fe 2 Bedroom ApartmentsRancho Santa Fe Accessible Apartments
Rancho Santa Fe Apartments with Washer-DryersRancho Santa Fe Dog Friendly Apartments
Rancho Santa Fe Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College