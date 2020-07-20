Rent Calculator
17204 La Brisa
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM
17204 La Brisa
17204 La Brisa
·
No Longer Available
Location
17204 La Brisa, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
Rancho Santa Fe
Amenities
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17204 La Brisa have any available units?
17204 La Brisa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
.
Is 17204 La Brisa currently offering any rent specials?
17204 La Brisa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17204 La Brisa pet-friendly?
No, 17204 La Brisa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Fe
.
Does 17204 La Brisa offer parking?
Yes, 17204 La Brisa offers parking.
Does 17204 La Brisa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17204 La Brisa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17204 La Brisa have a pool?
No, 17204 La Brisa does not have a pool.
Does 17204 La Brisa have accessible units?
No, 17204 La Brisa does not have accessible units.
Does 17204 La Brisa have units with dishwashers?
No, 17204 La Brisa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17204 La Brisa have units with air conditioning?
No, 17204 La Brisa does not have units with air conditioning.
