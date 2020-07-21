1824 Oldfield Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious single-story Rancho San Diego Home - Fabulous single-story custom home for lease! 3162 sq. ft. with large rooms and high ceilings. Open floor plan, wet bar, large patio and manicured landscape perfect for entertaining inside or out. Fruit and citrus trees line the backyard with views of local mountains and hills. Weekly landscape service provided by owner. Small pet considered with pet deposit. Call today to schedule a private showing.



Income: 2.75 x rent

Credit: 720 or higher

Renters Insurance

1-year Lease

DRE#01839338



