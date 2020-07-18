1771 Jamacha Road #B

Amenities
Beautiful Newer House, Mountain Views, Utilities Included, Rancho San Diego - This beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Rancho San Diego house is located close to schools, shopping and freeways.
-Minutes to SR-94 and 15min to the Beach
-1 Car Garage and Off Street Carport and Driveway Parking
-Also Includes Additional Storage Shed
-2 Beautiful Covered Private Patios with Tropical Landscaping & Mountain Views
-Dual Pane Energy Efficient Windows
-Shining Laminate Floors Throughout for Easy Maintenance
-Lots of Storage and Closet Space
-Lighted Ceiling Fans
-Mirrored Closet Doors
-Washer/Dryer Inside Unit
Kitchen of Your Dreams!
-Open Layout with Living Room
-Granite Counters
-Under Cabinet Lighting
-Recessed Lighting
-Dual Stainless Steel Sinks
-Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Gas Stove and Fridge
-Lots of Hardwood Cabinetry with Soft-Close Doors and Drawers
-Dining Area with Patio Access
Modern Bathroom:
-Full Tiled Walk-In Shower
-Granite Counter and Hardwood Vanity
-Handicap Accessible Seating
-Utilities Included: Electricity, Water, Sewer and Trash
-Available Now for Immediate Move-in
-Good Credit Required.
1 year lease. Rent $1,995/mo. Deposit $2,000
Renters Insurance Required.
-2 Cats OK with approval
1771 Jamacha Road -Unit B, El Cajon, 92019
Call Jim at 619-432-2340 to schedule a time to view.
Access our rental application here: http://www.Rentals-SD.com/app+cover.pdf
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4464985)