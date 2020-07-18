All apartments in Rancho San Diego
Find more places like 1771 Jamacha Road #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho San Diego, CA
/
1771 Jamacha Road #B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1771 Jamacha Road #B

1771 Jamacha Road · (619) 432-2340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho San Diego
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1771 Jamacha Road, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1771 Jamacha Road #B · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Beautiful Newer House, Mountain Views, Utilities Included, Rancho San Diego - This beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Rancho San Diego house is located close to schools, shopping and freeways.

-Minutes to SR-94 and 15min to the Beach
-1 Car Garage and Off Street Carport and Driveway Parking
-Also Includes Additional Storage Shed
-2 Beautiful Covered Private Patios with Tropical Landscaping & Mountain Views
-Dual Pane Energy Efficient Windows
-Shining Laminate Floors Throughout for Easy Maintenance
-Lots of Storage and Closet Space
-Lighted Ceiling Fans
-Mirrored Closet Doors
-Washer/Dryer Inside Unit

Kitchen of Your Dreams!
-Open Layout with Living Room
-Granite Counters
-Under Cabinet Lighting
-Recessed Lighting
-Dual Stainless Steel Sinks
-Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Gas Stove and Fridge
-Lots of Hardwood Cabinetry with Soft-Close Doors and Drawers
-Dining Area with Patio Access

Modern Bathroom:
-Full Tiled Walk-In Shower
-Granite Counter and Hardwood Vanity
-Handicap Accessible Seating

-Utilities Included: Electricity, Water, Sewer and Trash
-Available Now for Immediate Move-in
-Good Credit Required.
1 year lease. Rent $1,995/mo. Deposit $2,000
Renters Insurance Required.
-2 Cats OK with approval

1771 Jamacha Road -Unit B, El Cajon, 92019
Call Jim at 619-432-2340 to schedule a time to view.

Access our rental application here: http://www.Rentals-SD.com/app+cover.pdf

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4464985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1771 Jamacha Road #B have any available units?
1771 Jamacha Road #B has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1771 Jamacha Road #B have?
Some of 1771 Jamacha Road #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1771 Jamacha Road #B currently offering any rent specials?
1771 Jamacha Road #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1771 Jamacha Road #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1771 Jamacha Road #B is pet friendly.
Does 1771 Jamacha Road #B offer parking?
Yes, 1771 Jamacha Road #B offers parking.
Does 1771 Jamacha Road #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1771 Jamacha Road #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1771 Jamacha Road #B have a pool?
No, 1771 Jamacha Road #B does not have a pool.
Does 1771 Jamacha Road #B have accessible units?
Yes, 1771 Jamacha Road #B has accessible units.
Does 1771 Jamacha Road #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1771 Jamacha Road #B has units with dishwashers.
Does 1771 Jamacha Road #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1771 Jamacha Road #B does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1771 Jamacha Road #B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl
Rancho San Diego, CA 92019

Similar Pages

Rancho San Diego 1 BedroomsRancho San Diego 2 Bedrooms
Rancho San Diego Apartments with GymsRancho San Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
Rancho San Diego Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cuyamaca CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity