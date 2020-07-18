1771 Jamacha Road #B

Amenities

Beautiful Newer House, Mountain Views, Utilities Included, Rancho San Diego - This beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Rancho San Diego house is located close to schools, shopping and freeways.



-Minutes to SR-94 and 15min to the Beach

-1 Car Garage and Off Street Carport and Driveway Parking

-Also Includes Additional Storage Shed

-2 Beautiful Covered Private Patios with Tropical Landscaping & Mountain Views

-Dual Pane Energy Efficient Windows

-Shining Laminate Floors Throughout for Easy Maintenance

-Lots of Storage and Closet Space

-Lighted Ceiling Fans

-Mirrored Closet Doors

-Washer/Dryer Inside Unit



Kitchen of Your Dreams!

-Open Layout with Living Room

-Granite Counters

-Under Cabinet Lighting

-Recessed Lighting

-Dual Stainless Steel Sinks

-Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Gas Stove and Fridge

-Lots of Hardwood Cabinetry with Soft-Close Doors and Drawers

-Dining Area with Patio Access



Modern Bathroom:

-Full Tiled Walk-In Shower

-Granite Counter and Hardwood Vanity

-Handicap Accessible Seating



-Utilities Included: Electricity, Water, Sewer and Trash

-Available Now for Immediate Move-in

-Good Credit Required.

1 year lease. Rent $1,995/mo. Deposit $2,000

Renters Insurance Required.

-2 Cats OK with approval



1771 Jamacha Road -Unit B, El Cajon, 92019

Call Jim at 619-432-2340 to schedule a time to view.



Access our rental application here: http://www.Rentals-SD.com/app+cover.pdf



No Dogs Allowed



