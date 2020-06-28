All apartments in Rancho San Diego
12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM

12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413

12191 Cuyamaca College Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

12191 Cuyamaca College Drive East, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
2 Bedrooms and two full bathrooms. By far the most private unit in the entire complex. Corner Ground floor unit, no one above the master bedroom. There is a good size patio. 2 parking spaces included, 1 is under a carport.
VILLA MONTEVINA is Rancho San Diego's newest condo community. Across from Target, Albertson's, SaveOn Center and next to Cuyamaca College. Condo features slab granite counters in kit+ba, new maple cabinetry, complete Stainless Steel appliances including fridge, FULL-SIZE WASHER / DRYER + central heat/air. The condo complex has Pools, spa, tennis, and clubhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413 have any available units?
12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413 have?
Some of 12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413 currently offering any rent specials?
12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413 pet-friendly?
No, 12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413 offer parking?
Yes, 12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413 offers parking.
Does 12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413 have a pool?
Yes, 12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413 has a pool.
Does 12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413 have accessible units?
No, 12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413 does not have accessible units.
Does 12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413 has units with air conditioning.
