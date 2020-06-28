12191 Cuyamaca College Drive - E-413

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access tennis court

2 Bedrooms and two full bathrooms. By far the most private unit in the entire complex. Corner Ground floor unit, no one above the master bedroom. There is a good size patio. 2 parking spaces included, 1 is under a carport.

VILLA MONTEVINA is Rancho San Diego's newest condo community. Across from Target, Albertson's, SaveOn Center and next to Cuyamaca College. Condo features slab granite counters in kit+ba, new maple cabinetry, complete Stainless Steel appliances including fridge, FULL-SIZE WASHER / DRYER + central heat/air. The condo complex has Pools, spa, tennis, and clubhouse