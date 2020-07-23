All apartments in Rancho San Diego
Location

12191 Cuyamaca College Drive East, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 12191 Cuyamaca College Dr. E. #202 · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
carport
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Upper Unit in Montevina HOA - - Montevina Complex
- Walking Distance to Cuyamaca College
- Freshly Painted
- New Carpet
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Granite
- Full Size Washer/Dryer Included
- Upper Unit
- Carport Parking
- Community Pool and Spa
- Tennis Courts

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5906400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

