Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

12190 Cuyamaca College Drive E. #1213

12190 Cuyamaca College Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

12190 Cuyamaca College Drive East, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Modern 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo For Rent In Rancho - This two bed, two bath, turn-key condo is in the desirable community of Villa MonteVina in Rancho San Diego. Attention to detail abounds in this tastefully updated home with private patio and beautifully maintained grounds. Amenities like pool, spa, tennis courts, gym and community room are waiting for you. The unit has two assigned parking spots and is close to shopping, movie theaters and restaurants. At the end of a long day, come home and enjoy the tranquil surroundings of MonteVina.

This is a centrally located condo just minutes from the 94 freeway. Utilities included in the price of rent are Water/ Sewer/ Trash.

We are a pet friendly property with breed restrictions and a $700 per pet additional deposit.

To be eligible to rent you must have good standing credit, NO evictions, bringing in an income of 2.5 times the market rent, and again no pets. Call Tyson with any questions and to schedule your own personal tour 619-847-4178.

(RLNE4998352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12190 Cuyamaca College Drive E. #1213 have any available units?
12190 Cuyamaca College Drive E. #1213 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 12190 Cuyamaca College Drive E. #1213 have?
Some of 12190 Cuyamaca College Drive E. #1213's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12190 Cuyamaca College Drive E. #1213 currently offering any rent specials?
12190 Cuyamaca College Drive E. #1213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12190 Cuyamaca College Drive E. #1213 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12190 Cuyamaca College Drive E. #1213 is pet friendly.
Does 12190 Cuyamaca College Drive E. #1213 offer parking?
Yes, 12190 Cuyamaca College Drive E. #1213 offers parking.
Does 12190 Cuyamaca College Drive E. #1213 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12190 Cuyamaca College Drive E. #1213 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12190 Cuyamaca College Drive E. #1213 have a pool?
Yes, 12190 Cuyamaca College Drive E. #1213 has a pool.
Does 12190 Cuyamaca College Drive E. #1213 have accessible units?
No, 12190 Cuyamaca College Drive E. #1213 does not have accessible units.
Does 12190 Cuyamaca College Drive E. #1213 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12190 Cuyamaca College Drive E. #1213 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12190 Cuyamaca College Drive E. #1213 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12190 Cuyamaca College Drive E. #1213 does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

