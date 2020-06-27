12190 Cuyamaca College Drive E. #1213

Amenities

Modern 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo For Rent In Rancho - This two bed, two bath, turn-key condo is in the desirable community of Villa MonteVina in Rancho San Diego. Attention to detail abounds in this tastefully updated home with private patio and beautifully maintained grounds. Amenities like pool, spa, tennis courts, gym and community room are waiting for you. The unit has two assigned parking spots and is close to shopping, movie theaters and restaurants. At the end of a long day, come home and enjoy the tranquil surroundings of MonteVina.



This is a centrally located condo just minutes from the 94 freeway. Utilities included in the price of rent are Water/ Sewer/ Trash.



We are a pet friendly property with breed restrictions and a $700 per pet additional deposit.



To be eligible to rent you must have good standing credit, NO evictions, bringing in an income of 2.5 times the market rent, and again no pets. Call Tyson with any questions and to schedule your own personal tour 619-847-4178.



