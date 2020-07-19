All apartments in Rancho San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11422 Via Rancho San Diego Unit 88

11422 via Rancho San Diego · No Longer Available
Location

11422 via Rancho San Diego, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
Rancho San Diego- Remington Condo - 3 bed 2 ba 2nd floor condo with balcony and full size laundry in unit with newer carpet throughout; spacious kitchen with white washed cabinets and stainless appliances. Fridge and washer and dryer included without warranty. Large living room with fireplace and combined dining area. Large rooms with mirror closet doors. Master suite with french doors, dual vanity and lots of storage. Complex has beautiful pool, spa and play area and is walking distance to award winning schools, shopping, movies and more. Unit has covered carport and one additional unreserved spot. Sorry no Section 8 and NO PETS. Renters Insurance required.

Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management

Email FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for information or to set up showing

Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com

(RLNE3397666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11422 Via Rancho San Diego Unit 88 have any available units?
11422 Via Rancho San Diego Unit 88 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 11422 Via Rancho San Diego Unit 88 have?
Some of 11422 Via Rancho San Diego Unit 88's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11422 Via Rancho San Diego Unit 88 currently offering any rent specials?
11422 Via Rancho San Diego Unit 88 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11422 Via Rancho San Diego Unit 88 pet-friendly?
No, 11422 Via Rancho San Diego Unit 88 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 11422 Via Rancho San Diego Unit 88 offer parking?
Yes, 11422 Via Rancho San Diego Unit 88 offers parking.
Does 11422 Via Rancho San Diego Unit 88 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11422 Via Rancho San Diego Unit 88 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11422 Via Rancho San Diego Unit 88 have a pool?
Yes, 11422 Via Rancho San Diego Unit 88 has a pool.
Does 11422 Via Rancho San Diego Unit 88 have accessible units?
No, 11422 Via Rancho San Diego Unit 88 does not have accessible units.
Does 11422 Via Rancho San Diego Unit 88 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11422 Via Rancho San Diego Unit 88 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11422 Via Rancho San Diego Unit 88 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11422 Via Rancho San Diego Unit 88 does not have units with air conditioning.
