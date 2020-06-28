11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking playground pool hot tub

Single Story Condo at the Remington Complex in Rancho San Diego - Single story condo, ground floor, corner unit, at the Remington complex.



This unit has new interior paint, new carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen has a gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Ample counter top space and cabinet space for your kitchen storage.



There is wall air conditioning, forced heating and a gas fireplace. The washer and dryer hook-ups are located in the closet out in the patio area, storage is also available in that closet space. Parking for 1 car in covered carport. Complex aminities: pool, spa, clubhouse and play area.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash PAID, No Pets/Smoking



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



No Pets Allowed



