All apartments in Rancho San Diego
Find more places like 11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho San Diego, CA
/
11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:34 PM

11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57

11416 via Rancho San Diego · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho San Diego
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11416 via Rancho San Diego, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Single Story Condo at the Remington Complex in Rancho San Diego - Single story condo, ground floor, corner unit, at the Remington complex.

This unit has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen has a gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Ample counter top space and cabinet space for your kitchen storage.

There is wall air conditioning, forced heating and a gas fireplace. The washer and dryer hook-ups are located in the closet out in the patio area, storage is also available in that closet space. Parking for 1 car in covered carport. Complex aminities: pool, spa, clubhouse and play area.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash PAID, No Pets/Smoking

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4981582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57 have any available units?
11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57 have?
Some of 11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57 currently offering any rent specials?
11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57 pet-friendly?
No, 11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57 offer parking?
Yes, 11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57 offers parking.
Does 11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57 have a pool?
Yes, 11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57 has a pool.
Does 11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57 have accessible units?
No, 11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57 does not have accessible units.
Does 11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11416 Via Rancho San Diego #57 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl
Rancho San Diego, CA 92019

Similar Pages

Rancho San Diego 1 BedroomsRancho San Diego 2 Bedrooms
Rancho San Diego 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho San Diego Apartments with Balcony
Rancho San Diego Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cuyamaca CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College