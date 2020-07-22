All apartments in Rancho San Diego
Find more places like 11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho San Diego, CA
/
11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:26 AM

11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304

11404 Via Rancho San Diego · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho San Diego
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11404 Via Rancho San Diego, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304 Available 04/24/20 2bed/2bath $1900/mnth Rancho San Diego - Unfurnished 2bed/2bath $1900/mnth 1 assigned parking spot 996sq/ft Rancho San Diego condo. Laminate wood flooring, cozy fireplace, plantation shutters, tasteful paint, updated kitchen, ceiling fans, dual glazed windows, central air system & large exterior storage closet! Complex features pool, hot tub, recreation & exercise rooms, play ground & plentiful parking! Walking distance to shopping, groceries, restaurants, & highly rated schools! 20 min from downtown SD

Tenant responsible for water bimonthly apx $50-$70. , SDGE

1yr min lease (available Apr 30th)
pet considered with additional deposit
no evictions, credit check, $30 application fee

info/questions/view :
Todd@@thecondoshowroom.com
Andrew@thecondoshowroom.com

(RLNE4594623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304 have any available units?
11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304 have?
Some of 11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304 currently offering any rent specials?
11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304 is pet friendly.
Does 11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304 offer parking?
Yes, 11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304 offers parking.
Does 11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304 have a pool?
Yes, 11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304 has a pool.
Does 11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304 have accessible units?
No, 11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl
Rancho San Diego, CA 92019

Similar Pages

Rancho San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRancho San Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rancho San Diego Apartments with GymsRancho San Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
Rancho San Diego Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cuyamaca CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College