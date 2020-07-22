Amenities
11404 Via Rancho San Diego #304 Available 04/24/20 2bed/2bath $1900/mnth Rancho San Diego - Unfurnished 2bed/2bath $1900/mnth 1 assigned parking spot 996sq/ft Rancho San Diego condo. Laminate wood flooring, cozy fireplace, plantation shutters, tasteful paint, updated kitchen, ceiling fans, dual glazed windows, central air system & large exterior storage closet! Complex features pool, hot tub, recreation & exercise rooms, play ground & plentiful parking! Walking distance to shopping, groceries, restaurants, & highly rated schools! 20 min from downtown SD
Tenant responsible for water bimonthly apx $50-$70. , SDGE
1yr min lease (available Apr 30th)
pet considered with additional deposit
no evictions, credit check, $30 application fee
info/questions/view :
Todd@@thecondoshowroom.com
Andrew@thecondoshowroom.com
