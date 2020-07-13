Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range Property Amenities 24hr gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly courtyard fire pit tennis court

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Now Offering One Month Free! Must move in by 6/20. Call us today for more information!Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information. A community perched atop a 200-foot bluff, offering sweeping views of the ocean. A setting befitting the finest resort. For you, its called home. Avana Rancho Palos Verdes is a luxurious enclave set on the Pacific, giving you all the perks and views of the good life. On the prestigious Palos Verdes Peninsula, your finely appointed residence is adjacent to the Terranea, a five-star hotel boasting eight dining options, a 9-hole golf course and a luxury spa. Down the road you'll find brand name retailers, markets and trendy cafes. Or, if you prefer a quieter night, take an evening stroll on the beach then retire to the refined serenity of your home.