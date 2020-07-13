All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes

6600 Beachview Dr · (310) 231-6535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6600 Beachview Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 022 · Avail. now

$2,319

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 002 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,369

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 125 · Avail. now

$2,765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 133 · Avail. now

$2,780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 063 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,839

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avana Rancho Palos Verdes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
courtyard
fire pit
tennis court
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Now Offering One Month Free! Must move in by 6/20. Call us today for more information!Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information. A community perched atop a 200-foot bluff, offering sweeping views of the ocean. A setting befitting the finest resort. For you, its called home. Avana Rancho Palos Verdes is a luxurious enclave set on the Pacific, giving you all the perks and views of the good life. On the prestigious Palos Verdes Peninsula, your finely appointed residence is adjacent to the Terranea, a five-star hotel boasting eight dining options, a 9-hole golf course and a luxury spa. Down the road you'll find brand name retailers, markets and trendy cafes. Or, if you prefer a quieter night, take an evening stroll on the beach then retire to the refined serenity of your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avana Rancho Palos Verdes have any available units?
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes has 12 units available starting at $2,319 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does Avana Rancho Palos Verdes have?
Some of Avana Rancho Palos Verdes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avana Rancho Palos Verdes currently offering any rent specials?
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avana Rancho Palos Verdes pet-friendly?
Yes, Avana Rancho Palos Verdes is pet friendly.
Does Avana Rancho Palos Verdes offer parking?
Yes, Avana Rancho Palos Verdes offers parking.
Does Avana Rancho Palos Verdes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avana Rancho Palos Verdes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avana Rancho Palos Verdes have a pool?
Yes, Avana Rancho Palos Verdes has a pool.
Does Avana Rancho Palos Verdes have accessible units?
No, Avana Rancho Palos Verdes does not have accessible units.
Does Avana Rancho Palos Verdes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avana Rancho Palos Verdes has units with dishwashers.
