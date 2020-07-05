Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 9 Via Veneta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
9 Via Veneta
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9 Via Veneta
9 Via Veneta
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
9 Via Veneta, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths townhouse. Gated community. Community pool. Call agent for appointment. Landlord pays Home Owner Association fee. No Pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9 Via Veneta have any available units?
9 Via Veneta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9 Via Veneta have?
Some of 9 Via Veneta's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9 Via Veneta currently offering any rent specials?
9 Via Veneta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Via Veneta pet-friendly?
No, 9 Via Veneta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes
.
Does 9 Via Veneta offer parking?
Yes, 9 Via Veneta offers parking.
Does 9 Via Veneta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Via Veneta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Via Veneta have a pool?
Yes, 9 Via Veneta has a pool.
Does 9 Via Veneta have accessible units?
No, 9 Via Veneta does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Via Veneta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Via Veneta has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Similar Pages
Rancho Palos Verdes 1 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Pool
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Agoura Hills, CA
Lomita, CA
San Gabriel, CA
Hermosa Beach, CA
Stanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Artesia, CA
Lawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CA
San Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CA
Del Aire, CA
Westlake Village, CA
San Pasqual, CA
East San Gabriel, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles