Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
7107 Camino Pequeno
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

7107 Camino Pequeno

7107 Camino Pequeno · No Longer Available
Location

7107 Camino Pequeno, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This house is located in a quiet cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms. Beautifully updated kitchen and bathrooms.
Kitchen has granite counter tops and a island. The back yard has a lawn, play area and a large pool area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7107 Camino Pequeno have any available units?
7107 Camino Pequeno doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 7107 Camino Pequeno currently offering any rent specials?
7107 Camino Pequeno is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7107 Camino Pequeno pet-friendly?
No, 7107 Camino Pequeno is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 7107 Camino Pequeno offer parking?
No, 7107 Camino Pequeno does not offer parking.
Does 7107 Camino Pequeno have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7107 Camino Pequeno does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7107 Camino Pequeno have a pool?
Yes, 7107 Camino Pequeno has a pool.
Does 7107 Camino Pequeno have accessible units?
No, 7107 Camino Pequeno does not have accessible units.
Does 7107 Camino Pequeno have units with dishwashers?
No, 7107 Camino Pequeno does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7107 Camino Pequeno have units with air conditioning?
No, 7107 Camino Pequeno does not have units with air conditioning.

