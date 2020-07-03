This house is located in a quiet cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms. Beautifully updated kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has granite counter tops and a island. The back yard has a lawn, play area and a large pool area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7107 Camino Pequeno have any available units?
7107 Camino Pequeno doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.