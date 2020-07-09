All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 7019 Abbottswood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
7019 Abbottswood Dr
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

7019 Abbottswood Dr

7019 Abbottswood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7019 Abbottswood Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 3 Bedrooms 1.75 bathrooms home for rent at a special price for phase 2 reopening. Exquisite house and within walking distance to excellent elementary school Vista Grande. Come see and you will love it. Pictures attached.

(RLNE5803795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7019 Abbottswood Dr have any available units?
7019 Abbottswood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 7019 Abbottswood Dr have?
Some of 7019 Abbottswood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7019 Abbottswood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7019 Abbottswood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7019 Abbottswood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7019 Abbottswood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 7019 Abbottswood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7019 Abbottswood Dr offers parking.
Does 7019 Abbottswood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7019 Abbottswood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7019 Abbottswood Dr have a pool?
No, 7019 Abbottswood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7019 Abbottswood Dr have accessible units?
No, 7019 Abbottswood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7019 Abbottswood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7019 Abbottswood Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles