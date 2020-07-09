7019 Abbottswood Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 3 Bedrooms 1.75 bathrooms home for rent at a special price for phase 2 reopening. Exquisite house and within walking distance to excellent elementary school Vista Grande. Come see and you will love it. Pictures attached.



(RLNE5803795)