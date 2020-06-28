All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
6931 Starstone Drive

6931 Starstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6931 Starstone Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
sauna
Welcome to this immaculately mainted executive home in the Los Verdes area of Rancho Palos Verdes. There have been considerable upgrades to the property including: 20' x 20' family room with fireplace. All newer doors and windows. Laundry room added. Two balconies for second floor bedrooms. Marble fireplace in living room. All outdoor overhead wiring run underground. (Cable, Electrical and phone.) Dual zone air conditioning. All house music system. Tankless water heater. Wet bar added. All bathrooms remodeled with heated floors and marble/ natural stone. Steam room in master bath. Kitchen upgraded with high end granite. Tiled first floors. Finished garage. Alarm system with central monitoring co/fire & smart features. Crown molding. Internal and external security cameras. Softwater system. Very spacious and private grass yard with overhead string lights and an inviting water fall. This home can be rented furnished and unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6931 Starstone Drive have any available units?
6931 Starstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6931 Starstone Drive have?
Some of 6931 Starstone Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6931 Starstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6931 Starstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6931 Starstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6931 Starstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6931 Starstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6931 Starstone Drive offers parking.
Does 6931 Starstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6931 Starstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6931 Starstone Drive have a pool?
No, 6931 Starstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6931 Starstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 6931 Starstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6931 Starstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6931 Starstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
