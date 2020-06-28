6931 Starstone Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage sauna

Welcome to this immaculately mainted executive home in the Los Verdes area of Rancho Palos Verdes. There have been considerable upgrades to the property including: 20' x 20' family room with fireplace. All newer doors and windows. Laundry room added. Two balconies for second floor bedrooms. Marble fireplace in living room. All outdoor overhead wiring run underground. (Cable, Electrical and phone.) Dual zone air conditioning. All house music system. Tankless water heater. Wet bar added. All bathrooms remodeled with heated floors and marble/ natural stone. Steam room in master bath. Kitchen upgraded with high end granite. Tiled first floors. Finished garage. Alarm system with central monitoring co/fire & smart features. Crown molding. Internal and external security cameras. Softwater system. Very spacious and private grass yard with overhead string lights and an inviting water fall. This home can be rented furnished and unfurnished.