Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
6601 Beachview Dr
Last updated March 7 2020 at 9:07 AM

6601 Beachview Dr

6601 Beachview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6601 Beachview Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This 2,400 +. Sq-Ft Charming Sea Bluff Home is located in a highly coveted area of Rancho Palos Verdes. It boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Spacious Family Rooms & Two Car Garage; Home includes Laminate Hardwood/Tile Floors throughout, 2 Fireplaces,spacious Remodeled bathrooms and balcony. Kitchen Features include a Refrigerator, dishwasher, Microwave, Oven tile floors. Separated Master bedroom includes a fireplace, walk in closet, jetted tub dual sinks & shower along with 2 formal spacious separated bedrooms. Community club house features, pool, spa, fitness center with recreational room, 2 tennis courts and gazebos along Hoa trail grounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 Beachview Dr have any available units?
6601 Beachview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6601 Beachview Dr have?
Some of 6601 Beachview Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 Beachview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6601 Beachview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 Beachview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6601 Beachview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6601 Beachview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6601 Beachview Dr offers parking.
Does 6601 Beachview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6601 Beachview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 Beachview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6601 Beachview Dr has a pool.
Does 6601 Beachview Dr have accessible units?
No, 6601 Beachview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 Beachview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6601 Beachview Dr has units with dishwashers.
