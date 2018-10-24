6601 Beachview Dr

Amenities

This 2,400 +. Sq-Ft Charming Sea Bluff Home is located in a highly coveted area of Rancho Palos Verdes. It boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Spacious Family Rooms & Two Car Garage; Home includes Laminate Hardwood/Tile Floors throughout, 2 Fireplaces,spacious Remodeled bathrooms and balcony. Kitchen Features include a Refrigerator, dishwasher, Microwave, Oven tile floors. Separated Master bedroom includes a fireplace, walk in closet, jetted tub dual sinks & shower along with 2 formal spacious separated bedrooms. Community club house features, pool, spa, fitness center with recreational room, 2 tennis courts and gazebos along Hoa trail grounds.